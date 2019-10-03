Federal Election 2019 Riding Profile: Saint Boniface--Saint Vital
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:46PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 1:05PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Saint Boniface--Saint Vital and read about the riding's political history and demographics:
Candidates
Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.
- Réjeanne Caron – Conservative Party of Canada
- Billie Cross – New Democratic Party
- Ben Linnick – Green Party of Canada
- Adam McAllister – People’s Party of Canada
- Baljeet Sharma – Independent
- Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*
Last Election
When then-incumbent Conservative Shelly Glover announced she would not run for re-election in 2015, the riding was left open for a new candidate to take over. Former Winnipeg city councillor Dan Vandal won the riding for the Liberal Party with more than 14,000 votes.
History
- The riding of St. Boniface was created in 1925.
- It was renamed to Saint Boniface -- Saint Vital during the 2012 electoral redistribution.
- It’s been historically Liberal since it was created. In the riding’s 94 years, the Tories have only been elected four times.
Boundaries
- Includes the former downtown of Saint Boniface.
- It sits to the east of the Red River, with the Canadian Pacific Railway bordering the north of the riding.
- The southeast of the riding extends almost to Red River Floodway.
Industries
- Saint Boniface is home to many tourist attractions, including old city hall, the historic Fort Gibraltar and the grave of Metis leader Louis Riel.
- The riding includes The Royal Canadian Mint, which makes 55 billion coins for more than 75 countries.
- Includes the Université de Saint-Boniface and the St. Boniface Hospital.
- The east section of the riding includes a number of railyards, an oil refinery, stockyards, and food processing plants.
Demographics
Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data
- Has a population of 89,818
- Average income in the riding is $48,198
- 19.3 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
- 12.4 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous