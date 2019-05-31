The federal government says it wants to reduce chronic homelessness in Canada by 50 per cent by 2027/2028.

To do it, it's committing $2.2 billion to a revamped homelessness program.

In April, it launched Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

On Friday Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette said as part of the program nearly $50 million will be invested in Winnipeg over the next five years, and $22 million of that will be dedicated to addressing indigenous homelessness.

End Homelessness Winnipeg is a partner in this plan.

Officials with the organization say it will be working with community partners to develop more affordable housing in our City. This includes transitional housing for women who have experienced violence.

It also intends to co-ordinate with Aboriginal Health and Wellness to implement a demonstration eviction prevention community loans program. It's hoped this program will prevent homelessness due to a temporary cash flow problem.