Federal government announces funding to support Manitoba’s long-term care sector

Long-term care homes in Manitoba will be receiving a big boost from the federal government.

Federal Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Thursday the federal government will be putting forward $37 million to help the long-term care system in the province.

“The province has developed an action plan setting out exactly how this $37 million support from the federal government will be used, which includes financial support for staff retention, ensuring adequate supply of personal protective equipment for staff and visitors, renovation and upgrades of ventilation systems within facilities and strengthening infection and control measures, as well as training,” said Duclos.

The money is coming from a newly signed agreement called the Safe Long-Term Care Fund, which has a total investment of $1 billion.

“Our government is committed to supporting and protecting the people who continue to be most at risk from COVID-19, while we work to restore our health-care system,” said Manitoba’s Health Minister Audrey Gordon. “This includes ongoing investments at personal care homes as well as additional funding to our health authorities to help address the increased costs of providing care caused by the COVID-19 response.”

Roslyn Garofalo, the Chief Executive Officer of Fred Douglas Lodge, said this latest investment shows the government’s commitment to seniors in Manitoba.

“During the pandemic long-term care facilities, including Fred Douglas, responded, adapted and enhanced safety measures, such as infection control and staffing. When received, the funds announced today will be used to continue infection control measures put in place, will be used to enhance infrastructure within the long-term care sector, and most importantly to enhance and support our staff to ensure the care our residents deserve is provided,” said Garofalo.