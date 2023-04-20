Federal public service strike already affecting grain inspections, commission says

WINNIPEG - The strike by federal workers who are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada has many people in the agriculture sector worried.

The Canadian Grain Commission says its ability to inspect and certify grain for export is significantly affected, with more than 140 grain inspectors off the job.

The commission says it has developed contingency plans with modified procedures to provide certification where it is essential to maintain market access.

The Wheat Growers Association says it's worried about a slowdown or stoppage of grain movement.

The group says farmers need to continue to deliver last year's crop to purchase inputs for this year's crop.

Keystone Agricultural Producers, in Manitoba, says the strike could also affect the flow of money from federal business risk-management programs.