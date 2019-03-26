Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started off his second day in Winnipeg at the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology.

In a shop room he met with students and Manitoba Liberal MPs.

He spoke about the new Canadian Training Benefit, a $250 tax credit to help adults receive training.

The new measure was part of the latest federal budget and pays workers employment insurance while their off work to upgrade their skills.

The prime minister took several questions about China’s ban against canola manufacturer Richardson’s International.

Trudeau said there are challenges with the Canada-China relationship and wants to see a resolution.

He says the canola situation is being taken seriously and the government is looking at sending a delegation to China.

“We have heard clearly that there is significant interest in sending a high level delegation to China to talk about the extraordinary work that we do in terms of oversight, inspection and the science around ensuring safety and quality of everything Canada exports,” he said.

The prime minister along with Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr are meeting Tuesday with CEO and president of James Richardson & Sons, Ltd. Hartley Richardson and CEO and president of Richardson International Ltd. Curt Vossen.

This meeting is closed to the media.

RICHARDSON INTERNATIONAL BARRED FROM SHIPPING CANOLA TO CHINA

Richardson International is based in Winnipeg.

It is a worldwide manufacturer of canola-based products and has over 2,900 employees across Canada, the United States and the U.K.

Earlier this month, China revoked the company’s licence to ship canola to China, citing quality concerns with the company.

Richardson International told CTV News it’s not doing interviews or commenting Tuesday.

IMPORTANCE OF CANOLA IN MANITOBA

The Manitoba Canola Growers Association represents 7,500 growers in Manitoba.

Last year canola was produced on 3.2 million acres of land, making it one of the most significant crops in the province in terms of the size of land canola occupies.

The association tells CTV News it’s watching the bans from China closely and working with its federal and provincial counterparts.

SECOND COMPANY HAS CANOLA SHIPMENTS BLOCKED

On Tuesday, Beijing stepped up the pressure on Canada, blocking imports of canola seed from a second major exporter, Regina-based Viterra.

The Canola Council of Canada has also reported that Chinese companies have stopped buying canola seed from Canadian producers.

China accounts for about 40 per cent of Canada’s exports of canola seed, oil and meal.

-With files from the Canadian Press