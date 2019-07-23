The Royal Aviation Museum will soon have a new home, thanks to support from the federal government.

Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr is set to announce $8.8M in funding from Ottawa for a new two-storey building that will house the museum, during announcement at the Winnipeg’s airport Tuesday.

“The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada’s new facility will provide a gathering place for the community and will help to attract more visitors every year,” said Carr in a release.

“Our government is proud to be investing in projects that preserve culture, spark curiosity and bring people together, while contributing to economic growth and community development.”

The new museum will be located on the Winnipeg Airports Authority’s campus on Wellington Avenue.

The museum closed its doors at the end of October and moved out of its former home on Ferry Road – which has since been demolished.

Since its closure, Manitobans from across the province have stepped in to help store its artifacts.

The museum specializes in preserving, presenting, and promoting the history of aviation development in Canada.

It houses one of the most significant bush plane collections in the world.

“This museum tells the story of a truly Canadian adventure: bush flying to some of the most remote, rugged and beautiful areas of our great country,” said Dr. Doug Eyolfson, MP, Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley, in a release.

The new facility will be about 86,000 square feet and will be equipped to accommodate current and future artifacts.

Once complete, the museum will include interactive spaces, classrooms, a library, special exhibitions and galleries.

“We will soon begin the construction of an aviation adventure and signature attraction to house this world class collection of pioneering aircraft as a beacon of inspiration and learning for generations to come,” said Terry Slobodian, president and CEO, Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

The museum has also received funding from the province and the city, and has been fundraising to cover the remainder of the project – expected to cost a total of about $40M.

The new museum is scheduled to open in 2021.