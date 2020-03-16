WINNIPEG -- Come home while you still can - that's the message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Canadians abroad. It came as Manitoba announced another presumptive positive case of COVID -19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to eight.

On Monday morning, the federal government said it's shutting down the Canadian border to non-Canadians starting Wednesday.

With this comes a long list of recommendations, including health authorities being advised against any non-essential international travel. Anyone coming off an international flight is being told to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Winnipeg James Richardson International Airport departures area was noticeably quiet Monday, but not empty.

Akbar-kham Abdul is helping his brother and sister in-law board a flight to India

"India is trying to close their border. That's what we're hearing from our parents so that's why we're trying to get them out of this country and into India as soon as possible," Abdul told CTV News.

Visiting Winnipeg for the last four months, Abdul said they were scheduled to fly home in May. Instead they're flying home now, fearing they won't be able to later.

"My parents live in India, nobody is there to take care of them," Abdul said. "My brother and sister-in-law, they can go back and take care of them if something happens."

It may be some time before they're able to come back to Winnipeg for another visit.

"We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent resident," said Trudeau. "This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air-crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, and at this time U.S. citizens."

The prime minister's announcement came as shock to Winnipegger Cole Vincent, who arrived Sunday night from a work trip in Costa Rica.

"When you start hearing borders are closing, flights are getting changed, there was definitely a little bit of nervousness, or fear in the group I was with as a whole," Vincent said, who is now in self-isolation, watching his health and wondering if he needs to be tested.

"I am monitoring it pretty closely, taking temperature twice a day, and thinking about calling to see if I'm someone who should be tested," he said.

Though they are going about it in very different ways, both Vincent and Abdul are trying to do what they can to keep those around them safe.

"My priority is to get my family back safe to India and that's why we have to fly," Abdul said.

As for Vincent, he said "it's a social responsibility to try to flatten this curve."

The federal government also announced Monday further restrictions which will take effect Wednesday, including international flights being rerouted to Montréal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver for dedicated enhanced screening.

Late Monday afternoon, Sunwing announced it is cancelling all southbound flights between March 17 and April 9. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be able to enter Canada or board a plane.

Air operators will be completing basic health assessments on every aircraft.