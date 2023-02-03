'Feel the horsepower': Monster trucks in Winnipeg this weekend

The dust will start flying and cars will be crushed in Winnipeg over the weekend.

The Ram Motorsports Spectacular takes over Canada Life Centre on Saturday and Sunday for three performances.

Dallas Glenn-Rogers, who drives the Spitfire monster truck, says people of all ages can enjoy the event.

“Whether you're two years old or 92 years old, you're guaranteed to have fun,” he said.

In addition to the monster trucks, the event also features quad racing and freestyle motocross. It also offers a pre-show party in the racing pit, where people can meet the drivers. Monster truck rides are also available.

Glenn-Rogers said attending a monster truck event in person is a unique experience.

“When you see it in person, the motors of 1500 horsepower, you can literally feel the horsepower in your chest,” he said. “It's unreal, it's great excitement. And then, of course, the atmosphere. The Canada Life Centre is a very unique venue. And just having that arena atmosphere also makes it a lot of fun.”

The trucks will compete in racing, a skills competition and a freestyle event.

Performances take place Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.