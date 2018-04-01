Waking up on April first can lead to a lot of confusion if you’re not on your toes.

Politicians, police, and organizations had some fun Sunday morning, sharing out-there ideas in hopes of catching a laugh.

Ever heard of an off-leash cat park? Mayor Brian Bowman said Winnipeg would be the first city to unveil the feline-friendly field.
 


What about left-handed handcuffs? Manitoba RCMP said they wanted to make cuffs more comfortable for lefties.
 


The Forks was playing off the great winter season it had, saying it’s going to open a spot so Winnipeggers could enjoy winter all year long.
 


Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans may have been scratching their heads after the CFL said the Banjo Bowl would be played on the Hudson Bay.
 


Don’t worry if you were fooled by any of these – April Fool’s Day only comes once a year.