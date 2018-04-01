Waking up on April first can lead to a lot of confusion if you’re not on your toes.

Politicians, police, and organizations had some fun Sunday morning, sharing out-there ideas in hopes of catching a laugh.

Ever heard of an off-leash cat park? Mayor Brian Bowman said Winnipeg would be the first city to unveil the feline-friendly field.



Winnipeg set to unveil world’s first off-leash cat park: https://t.co/7SGQzgTFB7 pic.twitter.com/t3prlnFA4i — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) April 1, 2018



What about left-handed handcuffs? Manitoba RCMP said they wanted to make cuffs more comfortable for lefties.



#rcmpmb becomes 1st police force in North America to put newly designed left-handed handcuffs into service. New cuffs made to fit left-handed individuals for greater comfort when arrested. Public must request left handed cuffs at time of arrest. Full story https://t.co/MuD6qX2c0X pic.twitter.com/U9PdeUXMLy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 1, 2018



The Forks was playing off the great winter season it had, saying it’s going to open a spot so Winnipeggers could enjoy winter all year long.



It’s winter forever! ❄️⛸ The WINTER WHITEOUT DOME is now open! Enjoy the best parts of winter at The Forks all year-round. https://t.co/Ddac7Xqffd pic.twitter.com/QraU1Lle65 — The Forks (@TheForks) April 1, 2018



Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans may have been scratching their heads after the CFL said the Banjo Bowl would be played on the Hudson Bay.



��BREAKING NEWS��#CFL to play pre-season game on the Hudson Bay!



Fans to depart from Churchill, Manitoba to head to a ship to watch the @Wpg_BlueBombers take on the @sskroughriders in the inaugural Banjo Bowl: Battle on the Bay ������



Get ��️ here: https://t.co/qxkgUuWG25 pic.twitter.com/k3Oau0beNx — CFL (@CFL) April 1, 2018



Don’t worry if you were fooled by any of these – April Fool’s Day only comes once a year.