

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Callum Ferguson scored the lone goal early in the second half, leading Winnipeg's Valour FC to a 1-0 win over Halifax's HFX Wanderers FC on Saturday in Canadian Premier League play.

Ferguson found the back of the net in the 48th minute in front of 5,819 fans at Investors Group Field.

Mathias Janssens earned the clean sheet in the Valour (2-2-0) net with three saves.

Jan-Michael Williams stopped four shots for Halifax (1-2-0).

The CPL is in its inaugural season.

The seven teams will each play 28 regular-season games, 14 home and 14 away.