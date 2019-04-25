

CTV Winnipeg





Koch Fertilizer Canada has invested $33 million in building a new headquarters in Brandon, Man.

The two-story building is scheduled to open in 2020.

The purpose of the new facility is to combine operations, logistics, sales and marketing under one roof, accommodating more than 100 employees.

Plant manager Paul Liddle said in a news release, “ Not only are we making a significant investment in our business and our community, but our plans are a clear demonstration that we are growing in Manitoba.”

The new building will comprise of several upgrades including energy-efficient windows, doors and insulation. The building will also include a new control room, a laboratory and a maintenance shop.

Koch Fertilizer is also constructing a new access road to enhance the customer’s experience at the facility.

“Agriculture drives Manitoba’s economy, and this significant investment demonstrates the confidence Koch Fertilizer has in our producers to continue the important work of feeding the world each and every day,” said Premier Brian Pallister in the release.

Over the next five years, Koch Fertilizer expects to invest roughly $130 million into the site’s overall improvement.