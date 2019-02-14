The 50th anniversary of Festival du Voyageur promises a mix of new activities and old favourites.

Perhaps nothing exemplifies this mix more than a snow sculpture under construction by a team from Steinbach.

Sculptor Lyle Peters said it will be a railing that sits above the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

It's the first time people get to see this design at Festival Du Voyageur, but it's not the first time the team used the design at the festival.

"I tried to do it two years ago and it melted," said Peters. "You get something in your head, and then you want to have it, physically see it."

The sculptures aren't the only new snow creations to see this year.

Fred Ford and Joachim Ayaruaka from the Manitoba Inuit Association are making an igloo at the festival.

"We're happy to be here to present something of our Inuit culture," said Ford.

Officials said presenting culture in a fun way is really what festival is all about.

"It's been around so long, it's really anchored into Franco-Manitoban culture, and Manitoba culture at large as well," said Festival Du Voyageur Executive Director Darrel Nadeau.

Festival Du Voyageur runs Feb. 15 through Feb. 24.