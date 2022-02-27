Festival du Voyageur completely sold out in final weekend

A mild weekend brought out thousands of Manitobans to celebrate Festival du Voyageur, prompting the festival to completely sell out of tickets for its closing weekend.

Organizers of the festival confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, no more tickets were available to the in-person activities.

"We completely sold out yesterday and today," said Chantel Vielfaure, director of marketing, communication and sales at the festival. "With the beautiful weather and everything, and having a park that's outdoors, we were really pleased with all the sales and we're really happy that people wanted to participate."

Vielfaure said even though tickets to the festival are sold out, Winnipeggers can still celebrate with some of the online and virtual activities.

All 12 concerts from Festival du Voyageur are online on the festival's website and YouTube page. The festival is also hosting a brand new series of Minut Michif online which shares Michif stories.

This year, after a pandemic hiatus, the festival once again hosted in-person events mixed with virtual events.

The festival wraps up at the end of the day Sunday.