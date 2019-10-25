

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- It’s now been two weeks since a Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm walloped southern Manitoba, and thanks to round-the-clock work by hydro crews, the number of customers without power has dropped to fewer than 50.

As of 8:00 Friday morning, Manitoba Hydro’s online outage map shows a total of 36 customers still waiting to have their electricity restored.

Hundreds of snapped power poles and snow-laden branches falling on powerlines led to more than 266,000 outage calls coming in to Hydro between October 10 and 17.

Crews from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Minnesota scrambled to restore power, battling blizzard conditions and nearly impassible rural roads.