Fiery crash on Trans-Canada Highway involving semi kills 1: RCMP

    One person is dead following a fiery crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Tache Friday morning.

    According to RCMP, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Road 27E and Road 28E in the RM of Tache at 1:40 a.m.

    Mounties said their investigation found a vehicle being driven west in the east lane, collided with a semi-trailer heading east. Both vehicles went into the ditch and caught fire.

    The driver of the semi, a 36-year-old man, along with a 37-year-old male passenger, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

    The driver of the vehicle, who was the only person inside, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified.

    The investigation into the crash continues.

