Fight between bus passengers sends one person to the hospital: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a fight between two bus passengers in Winnipeg.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the altercation took place just before 1 a.m. near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street.

One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were unable to provide any further details at this time, but noted that the bus driver and the other bus passengers were not involved in the fight.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.