Figures show Manitoba Tories had seven-figure liabilities at end of 2023
New figures show the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives finished last year with $1.2 million in debt and other liabilities.
The number, outlined in filings with Elections Manitoba, is roughly five times what was racked up by the New Democrats, who swept to power in the Oct. 3 election.
The Tories spent roughly $1 million more than the NDP last year, with much of the money going to salaries, polling and advertising.
Party president Brent Pooles said much of that money was spent before the election campaign as the party prepared for the contest.
The extra debt means the Tories have a steeper hill to climb to get out of debt and build up a war chest for the next election, slated for 2027, as well as any byelections.
Pooles says the party's financial situation is "OK" and will improve, due in part to the province's 25-per-cent refund on campaign expenses for parties and candidates.
"A lot of our constituency associations have money in their bank accounts as well," Pooles said Monday.
"So we've got a plan and I expect that a year from now, we'll be out of the glue."
The party is also facing the expense of a leadership contest to replace Heather Stefanson, who stepped down from the party helm in January. The contest is scheduled for spring of next year.
A leadership race can bring in new money via party membership sales and candidate entry fees. But the event is break-even "at best" when the cost of organizing and holding the event is factored in, Pooles said.
The Tory debt did not come as a surprise to Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba. He said the Tories ran a full-scale campaign but saw fewer donations as polls indicated they were set to lose power.
"Then you're spending a lot of money but you aren't bringing in the donations as expected," Adams said.
The documents filed with Elections Manitoba show the difference in fundraising was stark during the election period, as the NDP's monetary contributions were almost double that of the Tories.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A healthy lifestyle can mitigate genetic risk for early death by 62%, study suggests
Even if your genetics put you at greater risk for early death, a healthy lifestyle could help you significantly combat it, according to a new study.
When you have a moment's notice to evacuate, what do you take?
Knowing what to have at home, or take with you for an evacuation, can be useful and even life-saving.
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy license bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Sunchips, Munchies recalled by Frito Lay Canada for possible salmonella contamination
Frito Lay Canada is recalling two of its most popular snacks due to a possible risk of salmonella contamination.
No, a best-selling American writing duo didn't pen a Galen Weston romance novel
You would be forgiven for thinking Christina Lauren's latest romance novel stars a hunky reimagining of Loblaw chairman Galen G. Weston.
Ellen DeGeneres addresses the 'hurtful' end of her talk show in new stand-up set
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on how her talk show came to an end in her newest Netflix special, 'Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour.'
Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended at least six months
Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in Stage 3 of the league's player assistance program.
Lice removal companies in the GTA say they're seeing a surge in infestations this year
After nearly 15 years in business, Shawnda Walker said the past 12 months has been the busiest year yet for her North York head lice removal company.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
-
Regina police investigating fatal collision on 7th Avenue
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid 7th Avenue between Retallack Street and Cameron Street as an investigation is underway.
-
'I was in shock': Sask. homeowner finds a porcupine stowaway in her garage
In a growing city it’s no surprise when suburban residents come across wild animals around their yards, but one Saskatoon homeowner in Kensington started poking around for answers when she spotted a quilled critter hanging out in her garage.
Saskatoon
-
'I was in shock': Sask. homeowner finds a porcupine stowaway in her garage
In a growing city it’s no surprise when suburban residents come across wild animals around their yards, but one Saskatoon homeowner in Kensington started poking around for answers when she spotted a quilled critter hanging out in her garage.
-
Looming fall election puts pressure on province to end dispute with teachers, professor says
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
-
The driver of a dump truck in a serious crash on Circle Drive has died, police say
Saskatoon police say the driver of a dump truck heavily damaged in a crash on Circle Drive on Friday died in hospital.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to investigate police crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus protests
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will ask the province’s police watchdog to investigate how officers forcibly cleared out two pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.
-
Calls for more spending on Alberta health care following senior's 3-week stay in hospital hallway
A woman whose 81-year-old father recently spent three weeks receiving care in an Edmonton hospital hallway is joining the Alberta NDP to call for better care, including more health-care workers, and a south Edmonton hospital.
-
Skinner under scrutiny as Oilers search for spark against Canucks
Stuart Skinner, the Oilers' starting goalie all season and for each of their eight post-season games this year, allowed all four goals scored against his team Sunday night, some of them arguably his fault.
Calgary
-
Alberta to investigate police crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus protests
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will ask the province’s police watchdog to investigate how officers forcibly cleared out two pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.
-
Teen stabbed behind northwest Calgary high school, rushed to hospital with serious arm injury
A teenage boy was stabbed late Monday afternoon near John G. Diefenbaker High School in Calgary's northwest.
-
'We're expecting that this season will be pretty bad': Smoky summer on the horizon
It's hazy, it smells and it's a sign that another Alberta summer is on the horizon.
Toronto
-
Lice removal companies in the GTA say they're seeing a surge in infestations this year
After nearly 15 years in business, Shawnda Walker said the past 12 months has been the busiest year yet for her North York head lice removal company.
-
Ford, Trudeau to make announcement in Niagara region
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement in the Niagara region on Tuesday.
-
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy license bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Israeli flag-raising ceremony in Ottawa will be private affair
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
-
Child dies after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, Ont.
An 11-year-old child has died after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, according to police.
-
6 Ottawa restaurants ranked among Canada's 100 best
Six Ottawa restaurants are on the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants. The annual list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants was released Monday evening, with Montreal wine bar Mon Lapin named the top restaurant for the second straight year.
Montreal
-
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
-
New modular ER opening at Lakeshore General Hospital
The Lakeshore General Hospital in Montreal's West Island announced it will be opening a temporary emergency room while major renovations get underway.
-
McGill University encampment: judge expected to deliver injunction decision Tuesday
Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University have become 'occupiers' living in a fortified and barricaded mini-village, a lawyer for the Montreal school argued on Monday as he asked for an injunction to dismantle the more than two-week-old encampment on its downtown campus.
Atlantic
-
Arthur Irving, former president of Irving Oil, dead at 93
Arthur L. Irving, chairman emeritus and former president of Irving Oil, has died at the age of 93.
-
Famous girl group TLC cancels Moncton show after tour members, including lead singer, fall ill
TLC fans looking forward to their concert in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday will be disappointed to find out that the show has been cancelled due to illness.
-
Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 50 km/h over the limit: Halifax police
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.
Vancouver
-
'We'll look after you': Locals feeding, housing Fort Nelson evacuees
With thousands evacuating Fort Nelson due to a wildfire encroaching on the town, nearby communities are opening their doors to those who’ve had their lives turned upside down in a matter of moments.
-
Thieves caught on camera stealing pet chicken from North Vancouver backyard
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
-
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
-
Open burning bans coming to coastal B.C. as wildfire activity increases
Most open burning will be banned in coastal B.C. ahead of the May long weekend.
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
-
North Bay police looking for third suspect in business break-in
With two suspects in custody, North Bay police are asking the public for help in identifying a third accused of breaking into a downtown business.
-
Ellen DeGeneres addresses the 'hurtful' end of her talk show in new stand-up set
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on how her talk show came to an end in her newest Netflix special, 'Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour.'
Barrie
-
National Road Safety Week
May 14 to 20 is Canada Road Safety Week.
-
New facility aims to make Muskoka housing more affordable
A new facility officially unveiled in Gravenhurst aims to significantly reduce the ongoing housing affordability crisis.
-
Police search for stolen '22 Acura
Police are on the look out for a stolen 2022 Acura RDX.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
-
A dozen people displaced, $150K in damage after Cambridge apartment fire
Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.
-
University of Waterloo students and community members set up Gaza encampment
A group of University of Waterloo students and community members have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
London
-
Councillors pull no punches during discussion about their salaries and workload
Councillors offered an unvarnished glimpse into what it’s like to represent their constituents at city hall during a meeting of the Governance Working Group (GWG). The deputy mayor said rather than part-time or full-time his job is 'all the time.'
-
London police request public’s assistance in arson investigation
Days after a vehicle was set on fire in a south London neighbourhood, London police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious vehicle seen in the area shortly before the vehicle was found on fire.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights lead OHL Finals 3-0 after forcing overtime in Oshawa
Compared to their first two games on home ice, it was a close call for the London Knights in Oshawa Monday night.