Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6.5 hours

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

  • 1 Granny’s Slow Cooker Turkey Roast
  • 1/3 cup/85 ml soya sauce (Datu Puti, Marca Pina or other brand)
  • 1/3 cup/85 ml white vinegar (Datu Puti, Marca Pina or other brand)
  • 1 tbsp/15 ml brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup/65 ml garlic, finely chopped
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp/5 ml black pepper, ground
  • 2 tsp/10 ml corn starch
  • 3 tbsp/45 ml cold water

 

Directions

  1. Place frozen turkey roast into slow cooker.
  2. Pour soya sauce and vinegar over the roast.
  3. Sprinkle brown sugar, garlic and pepper on top.
  4. Add bay leaves to slow cooker. Set slow cooker to the low setting and cook for 6.5 hours.
  5. Remove roast and set aside, switching the slow cooker to high
  6. Mix corn starch with water. Add cornstarch mixture to the liquid in the bottom of the slow cooker. Stir until sauce thickens. Shut off slow cooker.
  7. Remove netting and skin from roast. Dice roast.
  8. Mix meat with sauce and serve over steamed jasmine rice.
  9. Optional garnishes include chopped green onion, chopped hard-boiled egg and red chilies.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Jason Wortzman

Copyright © 2018 Granny's Poultry Cooperative (Manitoba) Ltd.,

All Rights Reserved