Filipino Adobo Style Slow Cooker Turkey Roast Recipe
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:46AM CST
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 6.5 hours
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
- 1 Granny’s Slow Cooker Turkey Roast
- 1/3 cup/85 ml soya sauce (Datu Puti, Marca Pina or other brand)
- 1/3 cup/85 ml white vinegar (Datu Puti, Marca Pina or other brand)
- 1 tbsp/15 ml brown sugar
- 1/4 cup/65 ml garlic, finely chopped
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 tsp/5 ml black pepper, ground
- 2 tsp/10 ml corn starch
- 3 tbsp/45 ml cold water
Directions
- Place frozen turkey roast into slow cooker.
- Pour soya sauce and vinegar over the roast.
- Sprinkle brown sugar, garlic and pepper on top.
- Add bay leaves to slow cooker. Set slow cooker to the low setting and cook for 6.5 hours.
- Remove roast and set aside, switching the slow cooker to high
- Mix corn starch with water. Add cornstarch mixture to the liquid in the bottom of the slow cooker. Stir until sauce thickens. Shut off slow cooker.
- Remove netting and skin from roast. Dice roast.
- Mix meat with sauce and serve over steamed jasmine rice.
- Optional garnishes include chopped green onion, chopped hard-boiled egg and red chilies.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Jason Wortzman
Copyright © 2018 Granny's Poultry Cooperative (Manitoba) Ltd.,
All Rights Reserved