WINNIPEG -- A well-known Filipino supermarket chain called Seafood City Supermarket is coming to Winnipeg, and the grand opening is expected to draw some crowds.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday morning in the Garden City Mall, Seafood City’s first Winnipeg location is expected to open its doors to a long-line of people. This is the second location to open in Canada.

Garden City Mall describes the retailer as an “iconic Filipino-focused grocer” that is known across North America.