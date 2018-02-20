The Crown and defence are expected to deliver final arguments on Tuesday in the trial of Raymond Cormier.

Cormier, 56, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the August 2014 death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine of Sagkeeng First Nation.

Fontaine’s body was discovered in the Red River on Aug.17, 2014 wrapped in a duvet, weighed down with rocks.

Court heard Cormier was charged in her death in December 2015 following a six-month undercover police operation involving secret recordings of his conversations with friends and undercover officers.

In a portion of one of the 10 recordings played for the jury from Sep.25, 2015, Cormier tells a friend: “You ever been haunted by something? I know I’m really moving into the realm of [expletive] psychiatry..psychology. What happened there really [expletive] it’s not right. [expletive]! It’s right on the shore. So what do I do? Threw her in.”

“What do you mean,” a woman asks.

“I did Tina, [expletive] supposed to be legal and only 15,” Cormier responded. “(Inaudible) no going back too. The cops said if there would have been DNA and then probably they would’ve had enough evidence to charge me you know that, for the murder of Tina Fontaine.”

Court was told there is no forensic evidence linking Cormier to Fontaine or the duvet.

Three witnesses testified they saw Cormier with the same duvet.

A forensic pathologist testified Fontaine’s cause of death could not be determined.

“I don’t know how she came to her death,” Dr. Dennis Rhee testified.

Court was told smothering or drowning could not be ruled out.

Rhee told court Fontaine’s body could’ve been in the river for as few as two days or as many as nine days.

Rhee testified the circumstances surrounding Fontaine’s death are suspicious because it appeared someone was trying to conceal her body by weighing it down with rocks.

The Crown presented evidence from 46 witnesses during the 12 day trial.

Cormier’s lawyers did not call any evidence.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal and a jury heard evidence in the case.

The trial started with 12 jurors but one jury member was discharged due to a serious medical emergency in her family.

Joyal is expected to charge the jury on Wednesday.