WINNIPEG -- The final four are set at the Viterra Championship at the Eric Coy Arena in Charleswood.

Mike McEwen, who is undefeated at the tournament so far and is also the defending champion, will face off against number two Jason Gunnlaugson Saturday evening, with the winner going straight to the final game on Sunday.

The loser will still have a chance to advance to the final as they will play in the semi-final match on Sunday morning.

The other match-up Saturday, sees William Lyburn play Sean Grassie. The winner will be the other participant in the semi-final Sunday morning, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

The tournament winner will get to represent Manitoba at the Brier, which starts near the end of February.