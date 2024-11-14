Final run of Pink Floyd planetarium shows announced

WINNIPEG
    Manitobans only have a few more chances to listen to an iconic album in a unique setting.

    The Manitoba Museum Planetarium will host the final showings of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon: The Planetarium Experience, in November. The experience, which opened in 1973 to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary, presents unique visuals alongside the music.

    The Manitoba Museum said Pink Floyd and NSC Creative, the company behind the visual aspect of the show, will be retiring all licences for the planetarium show worldwide by the end of the year.

    Shows take place on Nov. 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30. Limited seats remain for the shows.

    Ticket information and showtimes can be found on the Manitoba Museum’s website.

