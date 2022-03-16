Final scheduled COVID-19 update coming in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give the province’s final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
The province said going forward, updates will be scheduled as needed.
This news conference comes the day after the province lifted the last of its public health restrictions, including the mask mandate.
On Tuesday, Manitoba reported one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,717.
It also recorded 180 new COVID-19 cases. However, the province said the actual number is likely higher because rapid tests are not included in the total.
There are 410 Manitobans in the hospital with COVID-19 – 186 of these patients have active cases.
Eighteen of the hospitalized Manitobans are in the ICU; Twelve have active cases.
The five-day test positivity rate is 15.5 per cent.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelensky tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Russia's military forces blasted Ukraine's capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading, while the two countries signalled some optimism for negotiations to end the war.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Texas family seeks justice as attackers in son's killing face new trial in Greece
The family of 22-year-old American Bakari Henderson, who was killed by a group of men in Greece five years ago, hopes a retrial of his attackers will provide them with a sense of justice.
How a man wanted for homeless killings in 2 U.S. cities got caught
A man wanted for shooting homeless men in two U.S. cities was caught after a series of events that was triggered when a detective from one of the cities saw a post on social media about news from the other city.
'Complete change in our quality of life': Long COVID a burden for many Canadians
Two years after the pandemic hit, Canadians with long COVID say they often feel frustrated as they grapple with the long-term effects of the virus. Experts, meanwhile, say Canada lacks a centralized system of data collection that could help study and treat the condition.
CRA looked to resume collection efforts in full ahead of tax season, documents show
The federal minister in charge of the Canada Revenue Agency was told after the election that the agency planned to go full speed on collecting debts just in time for tax season.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
A Russian woman who burst into a state TV studio to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin told Reuters she was worried for her safety and hoped her protest would open Russians' eyes to propaganda.
Regina
-
Police investigating man's death in south Regina
A man's death in south Regina has prompted an investigation by Regina police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.
-
Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.
-
Zelensky tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Saskatoon
-
Report shows Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada
A new report shows rent is on the rise in Saskatoon.
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules
Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay auto shop grieving after workplace fatality
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after the owner of a North Bay auto shop was killed in a workplace incident earlier this month.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
Edmonton
-
Brian Jean back in the Alberta legislature after claiming byelection win
The man working to swipe Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s job took a big step toward that ultimate goal Tuesday night, winning a byelection while carrying the United Conservative Party flag.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to winter
Sunny and warm in the Edmonton region today with a high around 8 C and just a bit of a breeze (10-20 km/h).
-
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
-
'A crisis': Health experts urge resuming school-based vaccine program for preventable cancers in Ontario
Toronto Public Health is running catch-up clinics this month for students who missed their preventable cancer vaccine series due to pandemic-related disruptions. But health experts urge that on top of city-run immunization clinics, school-based vaccine programs must resume in order to capture the wide-net of kids either partially vaccinated or entirely unvaccinated against preventable cancers.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
Calgary
-
Driver shot in January road rage incident, Calgary police search for Dodge pickup
Calgary police are searching for a Dodge Ram pickup involved in a road rage incident in January where a driver was shot.
-
2 Okotoks homes destroyed in fire fuelled by strong wind
Emergency crews in Okotoks were called to a fire that damaged three homes on Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annual inflation rate hit 5.7 per cent in February amid broad-based price increases: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February, its highest level since August 1991 and the second straight month over 5 per cent.
Montreal
-
Dawson College students in Quebec City to demand government reconsider expansion project
Members of the Dawson student union are in Quebec City to present a petition that demands the provincial government reverse its decision not to allocate $200 million to the expansion of Dawson College.
-
Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
-
Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end
The girl's family says the attack was unprovoked while she was walking home from school in the city's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville residents disappointed by removal of trees near local school
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told several residents a large portion of trees would be cleared out before April 15 to accommodate a new play area at Westwind Public School on Hartsmere Drive.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
-
New details emerge following crash on Highway 401 that killed five students
The Brampton, Ont. funeral director leading the effort to get the bodies of five men killed in a crash on Highway 401 back to India says the process may take a month or more.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees
Though the air raid sirens shatter his rest, Canadian fisherman Lex Brukovskiy says he's feeling a sense of calm being back in Ukraine to help his war-ravaged homeland.
-
Nova Scotia announces $3 million for mental health and addictions projects
The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia is getting $3 million in provincial funding for mental health and addictions projects.
-
Halifax employers prepare for the lifting of COVID-19 mandates Monday
As more mandates are set to lift on Monday, the Halifax Regional Municipality is looking to bring all of its workforce back to the office.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
Fog likely to reduce visibility to zero in areas of Waterloo-Wellington
A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of celebrities sign petition calling on RBC to stop funding Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.
Dozens of celebrities have signed a petition calling on the Royal Bank of Canada to stop funding the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.
-
B.C. woman considering legal action over vet bill after off-leash dog attack
A Surrey, B.C., woman says she was left with a hefty vet bill after her puppy was attacked by two large, off-leash dogs and now she is considering taking the owners of those animals to court to recover the costs.
-
B.C. privacy law applies to federal political parties, commissioner's office finds
The office of British Columbia's privacy commissioner has found that federal political parties are subject to the province's Personal Information Protection Act, a decision that experts say opens the door for a level of independent oversight not currently in place when it comes understanding how the parties use personal data.
Vancouver Island
-
'All I heard was my sister screaming': Nanaimo teen sisters attacked in brazen home invasion
Two teenage sisters were treated by paramedics Monday after an intruder broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and attacked them with bear spray.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 4th consecutive day
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported across British Columbia on Tuesday, marking four days since a pandemic death was recorded in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Canadian warship intercepts, destroys shipment of cocaine off Central America
A Canadian warship has intercepted and destroyed approximately 800 kilograms of cocaine found aboard a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean.