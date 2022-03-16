Final scheduled COVID-19 update coming in Manitoba Wednesday

Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give the province’s final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The province said going forward, updates will be scheduled as needed.

This news conference comes the day after the province lifted the last of its public health restrictions, including the mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Manitoba reported one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,717.

It also recorded 180 new COVID-19 cases. However, the province said the actual number is likely higher because rapid tests are not included in the total.

There are 410 Manitobans in the hospital with COVID-19 – 186 of these patients have active cases.

Eighteen of the hospitalized Manitobans are in the ICU; Twelve have active cases.

The five-day test positivity rate is 15.5 per cent.