WINNIPEG -- The final three are set at the Viterra Championship at the Eric Coy Arena in Charleswood.

After going undefeated through the tournament, defending champion Mike McEwen lost to number two Jason Gunnlaugson Saturday night. This means Gunnlaugson now goes straight to the final game, which takes place Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

His opponent has yet to be determined.

Sean Grassie knocked William Lyburn out, and will now go on to play McEwen in the semi-final Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. The winner will advance to the final to face Gunnlaugson.

The tournament winner will get to represent Manitoba at the Brier, which starts near the end of February.