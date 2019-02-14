The rift between Main Street and Broadway just keeps getting wider.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding took to Twitter to criticize one of Mayor Brian Bowman's initiatives: impact fees.

The fees are added to the cost of new homes in Winnipeg suburbs.

Fielding commented on a recent city report that shows $16 million in impact fees have been collected.

Wow,...just went through the @cityofwinnipeg report on so called “impact fees”. 16m more in taxes on new homebuyers. Disappointed all decisions seem to start and end with raising or creating new taxes on residents of Winnipeg.#mbpoli @tombrodbeck @bkives @Mayor_Bowman pic.twitter.com/EPgmY8By7E — Scott Fielding (@Min_Fielding) February 14, 2019

Bowman fired back saying the Pallister Government isn't living up to its campaign promise to work collaboratively with other governments.

"Their motto after all was ‘Better Together’ and I don't think they demonstrate that when they troll municipal leaders," said Bowman

The city and province are embroiled in a funding dispute over money for roads and wastewater upgrades.