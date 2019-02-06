The financial rift between Winnipeg City Hall and the Manitoba Legislature is ramping up.

"The 74 million simply is not true," said Manitoba Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton.

"The manner in which they're even accounting for seems to be changing by the week," said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

The Pallister Government fired back against the mayor. Bowman accused the province Friday of creating a $74 million shortfall in Winnipeg's 2018 budget.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton says that's inaccurate.

"Earlier today (Wednesday) I sent a letter to Mayor Bowman expressing my concern," said Wharton.

Bowman says the province is shortchanging the roads budget by $40 million.

"There's outstanding accounts receivable," said Bowman,

But Wharton says his government has made good on its capital commitments. He also says the city has submitted invoices with errors asking for full payment on road projects that have 50/50 funding deals in place.

"Certainly we need make sure that we're not just stroking cheques in a sense that, without any due diligence," said Wharton.

Bowman says city records show otherwise.

"That's not the position of the City of Winnipeg and that's not what we're being advised by our officials," said Bowman.

Also at issue, $34.4 million dollars of provincial money sitting in a city bank account for upgrades at the North End sewage plant. Wharton says the project won't happen for years, so why not use that money now for something else. Wharton also says the city was planning to use the funds for another purpose anyway.

"The city has not requested approval from our government for whatever alternate use it may have in mind for the money," said Wharton.

It’s a claim the Mayor denies.

"I'm not aware of any such suggestion, I certainly haven't and wouldn't support it being pulled out of the utility," said Bowman.

Bowman and Wharton say both sides will continue to talk. Bowman says he’s requested a meeting with Premier Brian Pallister.