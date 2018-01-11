Mayor Brian Bowman is calling on Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to help pave the way for Uber and Lyft.

As CTV News reported Wednesday ride sharing services Uber and Lyft both say they can’t operate in Winnipeg under MPI’s current insurance proposal.

READ MORE: Uber may make U-turn away from Winnipeg

The crown corporation wants ride sharing drivers to buy ad on insurance based on four time frames during the day they choose to work.

Uber says that could create compliance and coverage issues and could be cost prohibitive for part time drivers. It wants a blanket insurance rate system.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Mayor says MPI needs to adapt and find innovative solutions to clear this roadblock.

“Mayor Bowman is calling on provincial insurance and regulatory bodies to find the road to "yes" so Winnipeggers can finally have choice in the marketplace.”

MPI says the proposal is fair, flexible and prevents other vehicle classes from subsidizing ride sharing vehicles.