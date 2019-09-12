Winnipeg-based Cree comedian Chad Anderson is set to release his first-ever, live stand-up comedy album.

“I’ve always just loved making people laugh and just the joy it brings to myself just to see something that I thought of makes people laugh,” he said.

Anderson, 32, said he draws much of his material from his own personal experience. He says finding the humour in something that brings you pain helps you heal from it.

“I am Cree, but I’m also part white, so I talk about that a lot and my struggle to find where I fit in,” he said.

“I feel like both groups that I’m a a part of don’t accept me sometimes. It’s a lot of finding the humour in that and the struggles in life.”

The comedian, who’s been working for the past decade, has travelled throughout the country. His comedy has been well-received everywhere he’s performed, but Winnipeggers react to his brand of humour a bit differently.

“I think the Winnipeg crowd gets it more than other places,” he said.

Anderson said the process of making the album was “amazing” and that it features some new material, as well as some of the jokes he’s compiled over his career.

The album “Chad Anderson Live at Wee Johnny’s” will be available Sept. 13.

Anderson is hosting a release party on Friday at Wee Johnny’s, located on McDermot Avenue in Winnipeg.