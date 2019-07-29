

Forget online dating if you're on the market this August -- A Winnipeg couple is living proof that Folklorama may help you connect with someone special.

Krista and Ivan Magdic met at the Folklorama Croatia Pavilion in 1998, when Ivan was the pavilion coordinator and Krista was a tour bus coordinator.

They both remember every detail of their first encounter.

"As I am pulling up the pavilion, I see Krista standing outside," Ivan recalls.

"He had great teeth, great feet and a beautiful smile, and nothing's changes in 21 years," said Krista.

In that time, the couple's family has grown to five.

They have three children who perform at the Croatia Pavilion, including the oldest, who played a role in their meeting.

"I saw him crouched down, interacting with her, and cutting up her dinner for her," Krista remembers of seeing Ivan assist her daughter, Emily Magdic.

"And then my mom was like, 'Who is that weird guy talking to my kid?' And then I guess it was my auntie Pat, she was like, 'That's Ivan,'" Emily recalls. "And then they ended up talking and meeting and moving in together, then getting married."

Krista tells the story differently.

"I think it was right at that moment that I was totally in love with that guy. And we haven't been apart since," she told CTV News.

They also haven't been apart from Folklorama ever since.

The Magdic's told CTV News that even when they lived in Alberta, they would travel back to Winnipeg for the multicultural festival.

In 2019, they're running the Croatia Pavilion and said they consider it a labour of love.

"We love Folklorama. We love the people. We love going to see other pavilions," said Ivan.

The Croatia Pavilion operates during the second week of Folklorama, Aug. 11th to 17th.

-With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing