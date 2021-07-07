WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has implemented fire and travel restrictions in certain parts of the province due to dry conditions and high fire danger levels.

The restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday across most of southern and central Manitoba.

According to the province, all provincial burning permits are cancelled in areas 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, and 10. It is also imposing level 2 travel restrictions in these areas. These restrictions include:

Prohibiting motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles, unless under the authority of a travel permit;

Restricting camping to developed campgrounds;

Only allowing campfires between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.;

Keeping wayside parks open; and

Restricting landing and launching to developed shorelines only.

The province notes that provincial burning permits are also cancelled in areas 6 and 7, as well as all provincial parks outside of the travel restrictions zones. Campfires in these areas are also only allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Manitobans can find out if their areas are under these restrictions online.

The province notes that a number of municipalities have already implemented burning restrictions, so people should check with local municipal offices or online to see if their community has taken this step.

The province will not implement burning restrictions within municipalities, or areas bordering municipalities, that already have burning restrictions in place.