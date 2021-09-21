Fire at Brandon condo building extinguished; police ensuring all residents accounted for
Police in Brandon are hopeful that all residents of a four-storey condominium are safe after a fire tore through the building Tuesday night, sending flames shooting from the roof.
Dramatic photos and videos posted to social media show onlookers watching the building go up in flames. According to police, the building was engulfed on Tuesday night, but has now been extinguished.
As of Wednesday morning, firefighters remain on scene to monitor for flare-ups and hot spots.
Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service, told CTV News Winnipeg that officers were called to the complex at 1400 Pacific Avenue at 8:46 p.m. Sararas said officers were able to enter the 48-unit building, and knocked on all doors, assisting with the evacuation of the building. Neighbouring buildings were also evacuated out of precaution, but no other structures were damaged.
Sararas said the police service was not aware of any injuries, as authorities are still working to determine if all the residents have been accounted for.
“We are hopeful that everyone made it out,” Sararas said.
Sararas said the cause of the fire is not known, and due to the extent of the fire, it will take time to determine. Sararas added that the top level of the home is extensively fire-damaged, while the lower levels sustained a lot of water damage.
Residents of the building can go to the Victoria Inn to register and get help with temporary accommodations. Even those who already have alternate accommodations lined up are asked to go to the inn. Once they are registered and accounted for, they can leave for their accommodations.
Pacific Avenue is still blocked off to drivers and pedestrians. Police ask people to avoid the area.
Police will begin an investigation into the cause of the fire after fire inspectors assess the building for any safety concerns.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Tim Salzen and Kayla Rosen.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver found not guilty in 2019 fatal Ottawa transit bus crash
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario premier makes announcement as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
BREAKING | Driver found not guilty in 2019 fatal Ottawa transit bus crash
Aissatou Diallo, 44, has been found not guilty on all charges of dangerous driving.
Poll workers say Elections Canada put them at risk of contracting COVID-19
A polling station officer says she was scared of contracting COVID-19 on Monday because Elections Canada didn't require workers to be fully vaccinated or allow them to request proof of a medical exemption from maskless voters.
Conservative on national council says members should review O'Toole's leadership
A Conservative who sits on the party's national council says Erin O'Toole should undergo a leadership review by members following his election loss, marking the first open challenge to him staying in the role.
NEW | Canada plans to lift ban on flights from India next week with new COVID-19 protocols
The federal government plans to lift a months-long ban on direct flights from India early next week with enhanced COVID-19 screening protocols in place.
Jenica Atwin wins re-election after switch from Greens to the Liberals in Fredericton
It took a couple of extra days to complete the counting, but Jenica Atwin has been re-elected in the riding of Fredericton -- this time for the Liberals.
FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.
More than half of Canadians work despite feeling unwell, at least one day a week: report
A new report has found that more than half of Canadian employees report working while feeling unwell at least once a week, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is contributing to productivity loss in the workplace and a decline in employees' mental health.
Quebec plans to table bill Thursday against anti-vaccine demonstrations
Quebec's politicians say they're ready to work together to legislate a ban on anti-vaccine demonstrations near schools and hospitals.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man faces child pornography, sexual assault charges in connection to daycare
A man is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges in connection to a home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask.
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flouted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.
Regina
-
71 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Briercrest College
Briercrest College in Caronport reported 71 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday, including 62 active.
-
Fall colours are in full force – but temps are still giving summer vibes
Welcome to fall everyone! The autumnal equinox is here, and as of 1:21 p.m. Saskatchewan time Wednesday, Sept. 22, it will be astronomical fall.
-
'Devious Licks': Latest TikTok trend targets school bathrooms in Regina
From stolen urinal attempts to missing soap dispensers, washrooms in Regina schools have become the target of the latest TikTok challenge.
Calgary
-
Calgary's crowded mayoral contest currently a 'two-horse race': poll
According to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the mayoral candidate pack when it comes to voter support.
-
2 Calgary men charged in alleged multi-million dollar fraud scheme at southeast B.C. resort
Two Calgary men are facing charges, accused of fraudulently selling RV camping lots, cabin lots and dock spaces at a resort in southeast B.C. in a scheme police say brought in more than $2 million from multiple victims.
-
Alberta's final $1M vaccine lottery draw closes Thursday
The lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's final $1M vaccine lottery draw closes Thursday
The lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23.
-
Aurora Cannabis to close Edmonton facility, won't say how many workers impacted
The cannabis company says its Aurora Polaris property in Edmonton will be shut down as part of a plan to create a leaner and more agile firm.
-
NEW
NEW | Uppal bests Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods, according to final count
Now that all the ballots have been counted, it's official: Elections Canada says Conservative incumbent Tim Uppal has defeated former city councillor and Liberal candidate Ben Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods.
Toronto
-
New COVID-19 cases in Ontario drop below 500 as vaccine certificate takes effect
Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in weeks as the province’s vaccine certificate takes effect.
-
Important things to know as Ontario's vaccine certificate program begins today
Ontario's vaccine certificate program is now in effect and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Brampton mayor worried Ontario is putting vaccine certificate enforcement costs on municipalities
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says that he is concerned that costs related to enforcing Ontario’s new vaccine certificate system when disputes arise will inevitably be “put on the backs of municipalities.”
Montreal
-
Quebec plans to table bill Thursday against anti-vaccine demonstrations
Quebec's politicians say they're ready to work together to legislate a ban on anti-vaccine demonstrations near schools and hospitals.
-
Five more people have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec
Quebec is reporting five more deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday, a total of 11,340.
-
Plante, Coderre in a tight race as Montreal election campaign kicks off
The race for Montreal mayor is shaping up to be a close one between frontrunners Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre, according to a Léger poll commissioned by Le Devoir.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver found not guilty in 2019 fatal Ottawa transit bus crash
Aissatou Diallo, 44, has been found not guilty on all charges of dangerous driving.
-
How Ontario's proof of vaccination system will be enforced in Ottawa
Ottawa Bylaw says it will be conducting proactive and reactive enforcement of Ontario's new proof of vaccination system.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, fewer than 500 provincewide
Across the province, health officials confirmed 463 new cases of COVID-19. Another seven Ontarians have died because of the virus and 783 existing cases are now considered resolved.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest man in series of hit-and-runs, car theft
Sudbury police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with vehicle theft and several hit-and-run crashes in the city.
-
Ontario premier makes announcement as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
-
New elementary school to be built in North Bay
The Ontario government is giving the Near North District School Board $20 million to build a new elementary school that will be used to consolidate three schools.
Atlantic
-
Growing pressure on N.S. government to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health-care workers
With mandatory vaccines looking more and more likely for healthcare workers in Nova Scotia, union reps say government will have to provide alternatives for workers who can't -- or won't -- get the shot.
-
Jenica Atwin wins re-election after switch from Greens to the Liberals in Fredericton
It took a couple of extra days to complete the counting, but Jenica Atwin has been re-elected in the riding of Fredericton -- this time for the Liberals.
-
Saint John Sea Dogs to host 2022 Memorial Cup
One of Canada’s most prestigious sporting events will be coming to Saint John, New Brunswick for the first time next spring.
Kitchener
-
Proof of vaccination required at some Waterloo Region businesses as Ont. launches certification program
Waterloo Region residents will need to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to access many non-essential businesses starting Wednesday.
-
New COVID-19 cases in Ontario drop below 500 as vaccine certificate takes effect
Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in weeks as the province’s vaccine certificate takes effect.
-
Important things to know as Ontario's vaccine certificate program begins today
Ontario's vaccine certificate program is now in effect and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
Vancouver
-
Lynn Valley stabbing: New charges announced by homicide investigators
New charges in connection to a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one woman and injured six others were announced Wednesday.
-
Sick pay in B.C.: Residents asked if new program should have 3, 5 or 10 days of leave
B.C. is just months away from implementing a permanent, province-wide sick pay program and residents have the next few weeks to share their thoughts on the plan.
-
COVID-19 questions: Do you need to get vaccinated if you previously tested positive?
Thousands of British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and the province's top doctor says many have asked if they still need to be vaccinated against the disease.
Vancouver Island
-
'Think about your family': Vancouver Island mother urges vaccinations after husband hospitalized with COVID-19
Miranda Mellor is speaking out after her 39-year-old, vaccine-hesitant husband ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for treatment of COVID-19.
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.