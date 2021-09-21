Fire at Brandon condo building extinguished; police ensuring all residents accounted for

BRANDON -

Police in Brandon are hopeful that all residents of a four-storey condominium are safe after a fire tore through the building Tuesday night, sending flames shooting from the roof.

Dramatic photos and videos posted to social media show onlookers watching the building go up in flames. According to police, the building was engulfed on Tuesday night, but has now been extinguished.

As of Wednesday morning, firefighters remain on scene to monitor for flare-ups and hot spots.

Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer with the Brandon Police Service, told CTV News Winnipeg that officers were called to the complex at 1400 Pacific Avenue at 8:46 p.m. Sararas said officers were able to enter the 48-unit building, and knocked on all doors, assisting with the evacuation of the building. Neighbouring buildings were also evacuated out of precaution, but no other structures were damaged.

Sararas said the police service was not aware of any injuries, as authorities are still working to determine if all the residents have been accounted for.

“We are hopeful that everyone made it out,” Sararas said.

Sararas said the cause of the fire is not known, and due to the extent of the fire, it will take time to determine. Sararas added that the top level of the home is extensively fire-damaged, while the lower levels sustained a lot of water damage.

Residents of the building can go to the Victoria Inn to register and get help with temporary accommodations. Even those who already have alternate accommodations lined up are asked to go to the inn. Once they are registered and accounted for, they can leave for their accommodations.

Pacific Avenue is still blocked off to drivers and pedestrians. Police ask people to avoid the area.

Police will begin an investigation into the cause of the fire after fire inspectors assess the building for any safety concerns.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Tim Salzen and Kayla Rosen.