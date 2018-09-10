

CTV Winnipeg





A two-storey home in Brandon went up in flames on Sunday morning, causing roughly $400,000 in damage.

Brandon fire crews battled the blaze in the 800 block of 23rd Street around 2 a.m. They were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes, despite heavy winds.

One woman and her dog made it out alive.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

The investigation continues.