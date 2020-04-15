WINNIPEG -- Residents were forced out of their homes Tuesday evening, following a fire at a building in Winnipeg’s St. Matthews area.

According to the City of Winnipeg, fire crews were called to a three-storey building in the 800 block of Portage Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. The building is used for both commercial and residential purposes.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the building.

Crews attacked the fire from inside the structure. It was declared under control around 4:50 p.m.

The city said those living in neighbouring suites from where the fire originated were temporarily evacuated. They were able to go back home once crews finished their work.

No one was hurt and most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire began.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.