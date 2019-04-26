A car collector in Killarney, Man., was airlifted to hospital Wednesday night after being burned in a fire that saw several vehicles destroyed.

It happened on an acreage on the edge of town on Highway 18.

Troy Cuvelier, chief of the Killarney-Turtle Mountain Fire Department, said firefighters got the call at 8:20 p.m. and arrived seven minutes later to find the “building fully engulfed with some collector cars” inside.

“And one person was inside when the fire started and he got a few burns,” Culvelier said. “First and second and third degree burns, and he was later airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg for treatment.”

Cuvelier said the man hurt owned the car collection and described the building that burned as a “man cave.”

“It’s a local business man who takes pride in collecting antiques and working on old cars, and I guess you would call it a miniature man cave with collector cars. It’s all fixed up, he had little displays, antique signs. He had four vehicles in there which he lost, he was able to save three of them,” he said.

Cuvelier said firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and were on scene until around 1 a.m. As for the cause of the fire, he said they are still waiting for an official report from the Office of the Fire Commissioner, and, “At this time it’s going to be reported as an accidental fire.”