WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg house has gone up in flames for the second month in row.

According to the City of Winnipeg, on-duty police officers reported the fire at an empty, two-storey house in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue on Tuesday around 1:45 a.m.

When fire crews got to the home, they found a well-involved fire, with heavy smoke and flames, making it unsafe for them to go inside.

Crews attacked the flames from outside the structure, extinguishing it just after 5 a.m.

The incident commander used the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service drone, which has a thermal imaging camera, to get aerial views of the fire, which helped crews to find the hotspots and strategically deploy water streams.

Residents of two nearby homes evacuated as a precaution, but everyone has now gone back to their homes. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There is no damage estimate right now, but the house already had some damage from a fire in August 2020.