Fire at former Fun Mountain site under investigation

Firefighters in the RM of Springfield battled a fire at the site of a former waterpark outside of Winnipeg Sunday morning.

Brian Seaton, fire chief for the RM, confirmed to CTV Winnipeg that crews were called to the Fun Mountain Waterpark site for a blaze at 3:08 a.m.

He said one of the outbuildings at the site was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire quickly.

The cause is under investigation.

Seaton said Fun Mountain has not operated since 2019 and the land was recently listed for sale.