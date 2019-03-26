

CTV Winnipeg





A large fire at a used clothing store has led to road closures on Pembina Highway.

Social media users have shared images of the blaze, some showing a vehicle on the sidewalk at the entrance of the Goodwill that’s burning along with the building.

The City of Winnipeg said northbound lanes of Pembina are closed, and traffic is being rerouted west onto Chevrier Boulevard or east onto Crescent Drive.

More to come….