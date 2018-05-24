

CTV Winnipeg





The province said crews are working to protect homes with sprinklers in the eastern Manitoba community of Little Grand Rapids, Man. as a fire covering 20,000 hectares continues to burn.

In its latest fire update, the province said about one-third of buildings there are protected and work to protect more is going as fast as possible, while power to the area has been knocked out.

It also said the evacuations of Little Grand Rapids and the neighbouring Pauingassi First Nation continues.

Meantime, provincial firefighters are working with local fire departments on fires that cover 11,000 hectares near Ashern, Man., a community that remains on evacuation alert.

Sapotaweyak Cree Nation remains evacuated while nearby fires are being held, the province said.

Across the province, seven new fires started Wednesday, bringing the total to 173 this year.

The province said that’s well above the 20-year-average of 105.

AMC, Red Cross give update on evacuations

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said it held an emergency meeting with the Canadian Red Cross Thursday morning to address the fire response.

In a statement, the two organizations said a total of 34 commercial aircraft coordinated by the Red Cross were used to take people to Winnipeg.

Some evacuees were also taken to Red Lake, Ont. By a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter and then to Winnipeg on a military Hercules airplane.

The statement said the Red Cross expects the evacuation to be completed by the end of day.

AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas offered words of gratitude to First Nations emergency response workers and acknowledged those who assist with evacuations due to fire, including the Red Cross, Canadian Armed Forces, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, health care workers and firefighters.