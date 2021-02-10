WINNIPEG -- A fire at a Winnipeg restaurant has left the facility with more than $100,000 in damages.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the commercial fire on Sage Creek Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the fire. However, the fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to the restaurant.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.