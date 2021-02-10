Advertisement
Fire at Winnipeg restaurant leaves $100K in damage
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 6:32AM CST
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Winnipeg restaurant on Sage Creek Boulevard Tuesday night. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- A fire at a Winnipeg restaurant has left the facility with more than $100,000 in damages.
Winnipeg police said they were called to the commercial fire on Sage Creek Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
No one was hurt in the fire. However, the fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to the restaurant.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.
This is a developing story. More details to come.