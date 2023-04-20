Fire at Winnipeg rooming house sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday morning following a fire at a rooming house in Winnipeg.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the fire began around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday at a rooming house in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire – one in critical condition and one in stable condition.

As of 5:30 a.m., police are still holding the scene, but there are no disruptions to traffic. The Winnipeg police major crimes unit will follow up with the investigation later on Thursday.

Police note the fire has been extinguished.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.