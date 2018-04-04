

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Fire Paramedic Service were on scene fighting a fire at a North End building for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Officials said the building in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue is commercial with a residence on top.

No one was inside when the blaze broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews also responded to a fire in the same building on March 14.

One of the building’s nextdoor-neighbours said she is concerned about her property and her own safety.

“I don’t know if it’s being set by somebody or if it’s just the wiring or what it is,” said Verna Houston.

The cause of the March 14 fire remains unknown.