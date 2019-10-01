Three people were assessed by paramedics after flames broke out at a Winnipeg home Tuesday.

A city spokesperson said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in the 600 block of Agnes Street at 4:05 p.m.

Traffic was closed in the area as crews put out the flames. The fire was declared under control at 4:37 p.m.

The spokesperson said three people inside the home got out before firefighters arrived and were assessed.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday night and no damage estimate was available.