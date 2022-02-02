Fire briefly closes section of Logan Avenue Wednesday afternoon

A fire briefly closed a section of Logan Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police tweeted that a fire closed the road between Brookside and King Edward Street in both directions.

The fire was in a hopper bin at a home, and there were no major injuries or damage.

It’s the third fire in Winnipeg that has prompted road closures on Wednesday.

One fire on Langside Street has closed a section of Portage Avenue for much of the day.

Another fire on Pritchard Avenue closed the 400 block of the street, which prompted detours.