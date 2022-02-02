Fire briefly closes section of Logan Avenue Wednesday afternoon
A fire briefly closed a section of Logan Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg Police tweeted that a fire closed the road between Brookside and King Edward Street in both directions.
The fire was in a hopper bin at a home, and there were no major injuries or damage.
It’s the third fire in Winnipeg that has prompted road closures on Wednesday.
One fire on Langside Street has closed a section of Portage Avenue for much of the day.
Another fire on Pritchard Avenue closed the 400 block of the street, which prompted detours.
O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader after caucus votes to replace him
Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, after the majority of caucus voted to remove him in a secret ballot vote on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O'Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership. Chair of the 119-member caucus, Scott Reid, said he did not vote.
BREAKING | Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
Ottawa police expect 'Freedom Convoy' protest to grow this weekend
Ottawa police say they're anticipating the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has taken over downtown Ottawa to grow again this weekend as more demonstrators return, and that policing may not bring the demonstration to an end.
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise; 611 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalizations rose to another record high.
-
BREAKING | Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
BREAKING | Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
Ottawa police expect 'Freedom Convoy' protest to grow this weekend
Ottawa police say they're anticipating the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has taken over downtown Ottawa to grow again this weekend as more demonstrators return, and that policing may not bring the demonstration to an end.
-
