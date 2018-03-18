

A major fire Saturday night caused extensive damage to a house in the 600 block of Langside Street.

A city spokesperson said crews were called to the two-storey home around 10 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was burning on the second floor at the back of the house.

Crews eventually extinguished the fire, but the damage was severe. Officials said the home also sustained water and smoke damage.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate and there were no injuries reported.

The cause is still under investigation.