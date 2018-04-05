The chief of Winnipeg's Fire Paramedic Service is trying to reassure employees ahead of the release of a report about handing ambulance services over to the province.

In December, City Finance Chair Scott Gillingham asked for the report when the city learned the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority was freezing funding at 2016 levels for ambulances.

A memo from WFPS Chief John Lane to paramedics obtained by CTV News, says the release of the report could cause uncertainty and anxiety among staff about aspects of their jobs. The letter offers counselling services to members and their families.

Lane also said the report was set to be posted on the Mayor's Executive Policy Committee on Thursday. The agenda has been published and the report is not there.