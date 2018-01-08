

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP and the Officer of the Fire Commissioner are investigating a fatal fire in Badger, Manitoba.

RCMP said officers responded to the fire at about 6:05 a.m. Saturday, and that the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Police said human remains that have not been identified were found at the scene.

The investigation continues.

Badger is located in southeast Manitoba, 20 minutes north of the US border.