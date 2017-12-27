

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP said an 85-year-old man died on Tuesday in a house fire in the RM of Roblin.

The Mounties said fire crews responded around 10 a.m.

First responders were told that an 85-year-old man was still inside the burning home. Firefighters managed to find him, but he was unresponsive and was carried outside.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only other person in the house, a 58-year-old woman, was able to get out of the house safely before first responders arrived. She was not injured.

Officials have determined the fire was accidental.