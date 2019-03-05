

CTV Winnipeg





Multiple crews were called to the scene of a fire at a home in the 900 block of Alexander Avenue just before 1:20 Tuesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service district chief John Lane, nobody was home during the fire.

The surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution, but there was no damage.

Fire crews worked through the night to battle the “stubborn” fire, Lane said.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, at least four fire trucks were on scene battling the fire.

Arlington Street is blocked off between Logan Avenue and William Avenue, affecting both northbound and southbound traffic.

The road closure is expected to last through the rush hour and affects Winnipeg Transit.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.