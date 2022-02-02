Fire closes section of Portage Avenue

A stretch of Portage Avenue is closed in both directions due to a fire. (Danton Unger/CTV News) A stretch of Portage Avenue is closed in both directions due to a fire. (Danton Unger/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island