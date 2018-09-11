

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) battled a fire at an apartment building in the St. John’s neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the three-storey building in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue around 8:15 a.m. After arriving, the WFPS declared a second alarm in order to increase the number equipment of crew members on scene, because there was an active fire.

Fire crews attacked the blaze while also checking the building. No one was hurt.

The blaze was under control by 9:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and no damage estimates are currently available.